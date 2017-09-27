Crystal Palace May Turn to Free Agent Rickie Lambert With Christian Benteke Ruled Out Injured

It has been a rotten start to the Premier League season for Crystal Palace. The Eagles became the first side in Premier League history to lose their first six games without scoring.

The start cost Frank de Boer his job with replacement Roy Hodgson failing to inspire any points or goals against Southampton and Manchester City.

News for Palace fans got even worse following defeat at the Etihad with the news that their main striker Christian Benteke is ruled out for a minimum of six weeks.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The former England manager is set to be exploring the free agent market with the Independent reporting that the former Liverpool and Southampton striker Rickie Lambert is among those on the shortlist.

The 35-year old was released by Cardiff in the summer after scoring only four goals for the Bluebirds last season.

Having helped Southampton to win promotion from League One and the Championship, Lambert left St Mary's to join Liverpool in 2014. Things didn't quite work out at Anfield for the boyhood Liverpool fan, with his only Premier League goal coming, ironically, in a 3-1 reverse at Selhurst Park against Palace.

He moved to West Brom, but would again struggle only finding the net once before his move to South Wales.

Now, a free agent, Lambert would be able to go straight into the Palace squad should he join the club.

Roy Hodgson knows Lambert well having given him his first England cap. The striker did not disappoint on that occasion scoring a memorable winner in a 3-2 win over Scotland.