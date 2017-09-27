Soccer

Former Borussia Dortmund Boss Rules Out Move to West Ham as Bilic Replacement

2 hours ago

Former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled himself out of becoming Slaven Bilic's replacement at West Ham. 

Mirror Sport reported that West Ham have been looking for potential candidates to replace Bilic after their first few games of the season ended in defeats. Tuchel was one of those candidates, however he has since rejected the approaches from the London club. 

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Bilic seemed to have made the club more stable after picking up seven points from three games after returning to the London Stadium, however West Ham's 3-2 defeat to rivals Spurs resurfaced the uncertainty that was present at the start of the season. 

After the loss Bilic admitted that he is now under constant pressure to get results and believes he is lucky to still be there after the idea to replace him was first introduced towards the end of last season. 

Bilic said "It's part of my job. I know that. Once that [Slaven is in danger] is opened, then it basically doesn't stop. 


"Game by game, or two games by two games, it's the way it is in modern football. Once you open that page..."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bilic is still putting all of his effort into trying to take West Ham up from third bottom in the Premier League, where they currently stand after six games. West Ham, on the other hand, are looking elsewhere in preparation for when Bilic's current deal expires at the end of the season. 

Aside from Tuchel, the Hammers have also been keeping tabs on Huddersfield manager David Wagner, Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic and the more onerous option of Napoli's Maurizio Sarri. 

