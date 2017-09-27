Former Spurs Boss Harry Redknapp Lambasts Serge Aurier's Defensive Display Against APOEL

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp has criticised the performance of the Lilywhites' French defender Serge Aurier against APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday evening, HITC reports.

Spurs won the Champions League Group H clash in Cyprus 3-0, but were fortunate not to concede at times and speaking on BT Sport Redknapp expressed his concerns at Aurier's defending particularly:

"Aurier looked open to a ball in behind.

"There were two or three times he looked all over the place with his defending."

The £23m summer acquisition from Paris Saint-Germain impressed on his debut against Borussia Dortmund in the previous round of European fixtures. So it was perhaps surprising to see him hauled off after fifty-seven minutes in this encounter.

Mauricio Pochettino's decision to do that was vindicated, however, as it allowed Kieran Trippier to switch to his preferred position on the right and he set up Harry Kane's second of the evening.

The Argentinian manager insisted the move was purely tactical and not a reflection of how Aurier performed. Speaking after the game, as reported by football.london, he said: "I wanted to change the system.

"I didn't think we were playing well in that moment. It was good to change, but not because I wasn't happy with Aurier. You change the system and you need to allow someone to go."

Nevertheless, Redknapp's comments and his premature substitution compound the France international's problems this week after he was sent off against West Ham at the weekend. He does have the quality to improve though and should do so as he acclimates himself with English football.