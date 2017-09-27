The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Tuesday's Champions League Football

The Champions League returned to our screens after a couple of weeks' break and it was better than ever, with a number of talking points. Twitter was obviously the place to be to get all your laughs from an action-packed night of football and here is the highlights you may have missed out on...

Most of the humour was at the expense of Liverpool, whose defensive frailties continue to hamper their progress. The Reds could only muster a draw away to Spartak Moscow, with goalkeeper Loris Karius unable to stop a simple free kick...

Spartak take the lead against Liverpool thanks to a delightful free-kick from Fernando 😅 pic.twitter.com/LTyvlkmw4F — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 26, 2017

Another replay of Karius trying to save that freekick#spaliv pic.twitter.com/kdVIgnVW8O — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 26, 2017

Another look at Spartak Moscow's free-kick going past Karius. pic.twitter.com/zALY4dVXAn — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 26, 2017

Noble effort from Loris Karius to be fair. pic.twitter.com/6CvVaKVQYE — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 26, 2017

Watching Coutinho, Salah, Mané and Firmino go forward. pic.twitter.com/YfgctUHcbn — bet365 (@bet365) September 26, 2017

Liverpool the only English side not winning. pic.twitter.com/Qy7SvaZblG — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 26, 2017

Q - How do you not score from this situation?

A - You're Liverpool FC. pic.twitter.com/ZnabwcgcPA — Matt Holt Tips (@MattHoltTips) September 26, 2017

Harry Kane scored the perfect hat-trick tonight, left-foot, right-foot and header, @LFC needed that tonight, they had 980 attempts on goal. — 90min (@90min_Football) September 26, 2017

Spurs, on the other hand, are flying and secured their second win on the trot away in Cyprus. Goal-machine Harry Kane got all three goals in the 3-0 win...

Think it's the hopelessly stranded keeper, but this Kane goal is basically every goal that I (a solid 3/10 FIFA player) have scored on FIFA pic.twitter.com/ot61qiKc0e — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) September 26, 2017

Harry Kane has 12 more career goals than West Ham’s last 30 strikers, combined. pic.twitter.com/jNsdGADswU — bet365 (@bet365) September 26, 2017

Manchester City also recorded a win, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home, but it was far from simple...

When you've spent a fortune on full backs and Fabian Delph starts a Champions League match at left back 👀#MCFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/mPLcmrtgl4 — bwin (@bwin) September 26, 2017

It's been 35 minutes and Manchester City haven't scored against Shakhtar Donetsk pic.twitter.com/knnhTJFuFs — 888sport (@888sport) September 26, 2017

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park, thanks to a beauty from Gareth Bale and a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo...