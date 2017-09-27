Soccer

The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Tuesday's Champions League Football

an hour ago

The Champions League returned to our screens after a couple of weeks' break and it was better than ever, with a number of talking points. Twitter was obviously the place to be to get all your laughs from an action-packed night of football and here is the highlights you may have missed out on...

Most of the humour was at the expense of Liverpool, whose defensive frailties continue to hamper their progress. The Reds could only muster a draw away to Spartak Moscow, with goalkeeper Loris Karius unable to stop a simple free kick...

Spurs, on the other hand, are flying and secured their second win on the trot away in Cyprus. Goal-machine Harry Kane got all three goals in the 3-0 win...

Manchester City also recorded a win, beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home, but it was far from simple...

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Signal Iduna Park, thanks to a beauty from Gareth Bale and a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters