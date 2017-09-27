Gabriel Jesus Unaware of Contract Talks and Will 'Accept' Playing Second Fiddle to Aguero

Gabriel Jesus has claimed that he has not been approached by Manchester City over the possibility of signing a new contract at the Etihad, according to Sky Sports.

Despite his impressive performances, Jesus hasn't been approached over extending his contract, which is set to expire in 2021.

"It does not exist. I don't know anything about it. Nothing came to me yet," Jesus claimed when questioned over a new deal in Manchester. "City did not talk to me about it, neither my agent. So there is nothing in process. My focus is to help Manchester City."

The Brazilian international was left out of City's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend and he was axed early on in Shakhtar Donetsk's trip to the Etihad on Tuesday. Despite his form, Jesus is aware that he may be forced to play behind Sergio Agüero in the Manchester City pecking order.

"If one player is in a better moment, I have to respect that," he said. "I'm really okay with that, I accept it.

"If I'm not playing well and deserve to be on the bench, that's it, and it happens with any player here.

"Pep is doing a great work here, using a lot of players in the squad and every player is helping Manchester City, that's the most important thing."