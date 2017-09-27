'Happy' Cristiano Ronaldo Remains Coy Over New Real Madrid Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has opted to remain coy over a potential new contract at Real Madrid, but insisted that he is "happy" at the club.

The 32-year-old scored a brace in Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, in what was his 400th appearance for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo is under contract until 2021, although there has been suggestion that he will further extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record:



400 games 🏃

411 goals ⚽️

111 assists 🅰️

42 hat-tricks 🎩



Obscene numbers. 🙇 pic.twitter.com/C7TwRL2UwG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2017

But the Portuguese forward avoided any promises of a new deal, claiming that it should be left in the hands of Florentino Perez.

"If I will renew? It's a good question," he told Atresmedia, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I am glad. Things happen naturally, but it is a question that the president can answer best.

"I'm happy, I do what I like and I'm happy.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"People talk about me every day all around the world, I live for football and my family, not for the media.

"Sometimes these stories start in Portugal, in Spain or even Germany, because when you're big business, people talk about you."

Ronaldo also took aim at his detractors after his performance at the Westfalenstadion against Dortmund.

Never write off Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/7xPdhx4yga — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 27, 2017

"It seems that I have to keep showing exactly who I am in every match," he said. "I am surprised by what the public thinks of me, my numbers speak for themselves, I am an exemplary professional and I always have a clear mind.

"The criticism is getting worse."

He added: "Before the game we spoke about how much we wanted to win in Dortmund. We did what the coach told us, the team has been phenomenal, creating opportunities and it isn't easy to score three goals here. We played well."