Harry Redknapp Gives Surprising Response When Asked Whether Tottenham Can Beat Real Madrid

Harry Redknapp has shown a surprising lack of faith in his old side when asked if Tottenham could beat Real Madrid.

Redknapp was talking to BT Sport and when asked about Tottenham potentially beating the reigning Champions League holders, he claimed their upcoming meeting at the Bernabeu is a 'bonus game' for Spurs, and that any result other than a defeat would be a great achievement.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He told BT Sport (via HITC): “It’s a bonus game for them. If they can go and get a draw, it’s a great result.”





Tottenham will face a tough task when they meet Real Madrid in the Champions League next month, however with Spurs currently first in their group after impressive wins over Borussia Dortmund and APOEL, on top of the fact they currently sit fourth in the Premier League, will give them a renewed sense of hope that they can go and cause what would be a big upset.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

One key reason as to why Tottenham have started their campaign so well is their talisman Harry Kane. He has scored five goals in his first two Champions League games this season - including a perfect hat-trick against APOEL - and has also scored four goals in his last three Premier League games.

Should Tottenham lose to Real, they will still find themselves at least three points clear of third place as they look to qualify from whats been labelled as the toughest group in the competition.