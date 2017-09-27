Jamie Carragher Praises Aaron Ramsey's Recent Form Saying He Is One of Arsenal's Best Players

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he believes that Aaron Ramsey is one of the best players in Arsenal's squad, despite having heavily criticising him during Arsenal's 4-0 loss at Liverpool at the end of August.

Since then, the Welsh international earned the man of the match in the 0-0 draw his side earned at Chelsea while also being in fine form during Monday's victory over West Brom.

Speaking following that game, Carragher said on Monday Night Football "We were critical of Aaron Ramsey in that Liverpool game but he should always be in that Arsenal team because he’s one of the best players."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"But does that central midfield role in a two suit him? I always think Ramsey would be best in a similar role we saw Frank Lampard in for Chelsea, where it was a three-man midfield and he’s the one getting box-to-box."





Ramsey has been with Arsenal since June 2008 when he joined the club from Cardiff City for a fee less that was less than £5m. He has gone onto make over 300 appearances for the North London club, scoring 48 goals.

Perhaps his most important moment was scoring the winning goal in the 2014 FA Cup Final when the Gunners came from 2-0 down to beat Hull. Ramsey scored the winner 11 minutes from the end of extra time to end a nine year trophy drought for the club.

In 2017-18, Ramsey will be hoping to continue his good form Thursday night when the Gunners travel to Belarus to face BATE Borisov in the Europa League. Arsenal are at home to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.