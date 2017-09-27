Jose Mourinho Insists Manchester United Stay 'Humble' Ahead of UCL Clash in Moscow

The trip to Moscow for Jose Mourinho had a rough start, after being stitched up by some Liverpool fans who managed to get a 'Spirit of Shankly' sticker on his shoulder. However, during his press conference ahead of Manchester United's Champions League game against CSKA Moscow, Mourinho wasn't his usual fiery self.

The Manchester United manager refused to rampage about his dismissal in the weekend match at Southampton, nor did he make much of an effort to criticise the referee for failing to send off Shane Long for a challenge that subsequently left Marouane Fellaini injured for Wednesday's game.

Instead he praised referee Craig Pawson as "one of the big talents" and that he had a "great game, so calm and in control", according to Mail Online.

Mourinho, who also revealed that he is without Michael Carrick due to injury, is hoping to continue Manchester United's impressive form. The Red Devils have only dropped two points in the Premier League this year, and eased past Basel in their Champions League opener 3-0.

On top of the Midfield injuries, United are also without Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia. However, the defensive crisis isn't as bad as previous years, with cover and depth in the form of Lindelof, Blind, Young, Smalling, amongst others.

Although Manchester United have a comparatively easy group this year in the Champions League, Mourinho accepts that a trip to Russia is never as simple as it seems, especially after watching Liverpool draw 1-1 against CSKA's Russian League rivals Spartak Moscow.