Soccer

Liverpool Forward Danny Ings Tipped to Become the Next Leeds United Signing

an hour ago

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been tipped to become the next Leeds United signing by Football Whispers.

According to them, Ings is very likely to head to Elland Road in January, as he is the third most probable signing for the Whites.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The club showed huge ambition in the summer window, bringing 16 new signings in, and Director of football Victor Orta has indicated that they are looking to pursue some more targets when the period reopens in the winter.


Football Whispers, who calculate the likelihood of transfers by gathering all of the rumours and analysing them, have determined that Gamba Osaka midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi and Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle are also very likely to join the Championship side, who are keen to return to the Premier League following a 13-year absence.

Ings, meanwhile, returned to Liverpool's first team last week, featuring as a substitute in their 2-0 loss to Leicester City in a Carabao Cup tie after spending 11 months out.


His Reds contract runs up to 2020, but it is believed that he will be allowed to leave on loan in January.


Speaking to Liverpool's official website last week, the English striker declared that it was an immense feeling being back in the thick of things.

“It’s a different scenario when you’re playing first-team football – the stadium’s full, you’ve got the atmosphere, you’ve got the adrenaline going through your body," he said. "To get that feeling back was probably the biggest thing for me because it’s what I’ve been craving for such a long time."

