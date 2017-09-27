Man Utd Set to Revive Interest in Long-Term Target Antoine Griezmann With £88m Bid

Manchester United want to reignite their interest in longstanding target Antoine Griezmann once Atletico Madrid's transfer embargo has ended.

That is according to the Daily Express, who have stated their belief that United are weighing up a new £88m bid for Atletico's star striker when Los Rojiblancos' ban concludes in January.

United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to have informed his club's board to begin putting a package together with the aim of convincing Atletico to part with Griezmann in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Express claims that the Red Devils' hopes of prising the 26-year-old away from Wanda Metropolitano have been boosted with the return to his former club of Diego Costa - the marksman officially completing his move back on Tuesday night.

Whether Costa's arrival will have any impact on Griezmann's future remains to be seen, but it is much more likely that veteran ace Fernando Torres' regular spot in the team would be under more threat than Griezmann's.

Why... Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Ibra... they have enough players for that position :/ — SAM (@SamP9000) September 26, 2017

Indeed, the France international only penned a new contract with Atletico back in June after United ended their interest in securing his signature, but his new expiry date of June 2022 will mean nothing if United end up meeting Griezmann's reported £88m release clause fee in his contract.



The Europa League holders had been chasing Griezmann hard for almost a year, but were thwarted in their attempts to finally land him when Atletico's transfer ban was upheld on 1st June.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport threw out the club's request to forego their embargo - placed on them by FIFA for the illegal poaching of under-18 stars - and resulted in no player being able to arrive or leave in the Spanish capital.

Griezmann has netted two goals in five appearances so far this season for Atletico - strikes that have taken his overall tally for the club to 85 in 165 matches in all competitions.

