My Man! Rio Ferdinand Showed Mad Love for Ronaldo on Twitter Following Brace Against Dortmud

Real Madrid made it two wins out of two in this season's Champions League on Tuesday night, with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

A superb goal from Gareth Bale was added to by a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, as Zinedine Zidane's side look to win the trophy for the third consecutive season under the former France international.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

After the game, social media was full of praise for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, with former teammate Rio Ferdinand amongst those impressed. Ferdinand won the Champions League with Ronaldo in 2008 and has supported him ever since his move to Spain.

The retired centre back turned pundit tweeted after the game, showing how delighted he was with the Portugal captain's second half performance, to win his side the game, tweeting:

The 32-year-old took his record as all-time top scorer in the Champions League further when he netted his 108th and 109th goal over the Bundesliga outfit, taking his tally to 94 in 90 for Real Madrid which Ferdinand eluded too.

Despite not scoring in his last two games for Madrid, Ronaldo was keen to not to make it three as he fired past Roman Burki in the 49th minute, before sealing the win with his second in the 79th.

In scoring a brace Ronaldo has a staggering statistic of scoring two or more goals in six out of his last season Champions League outings. An incredible achievement playing against teams like Bayern Munich, Juventus and Dortmund.