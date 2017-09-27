Premier League Legend Makes Extraordinary Claim Concerning Stoppers Loris Karius & Manuel Neuer

Former Manchester United legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has claimed that Liverpool's Loris Karius is almost as good as Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer.

Karius has yet to firmly take hold of the No1 role at Liverpool, constantly being rotated with Simon Mignolet.

Schmeichel is not happy with this rotation, and speaking to Sky Sports on The Debate show the Danish keeper said: “I seriously think that you cannot win anything significant with an unbalanced team. You need to have as much quality at the back as you do up front.

"I can't understand why Klopp hasn't addressed the obvious problem that Liverpool have."



“And the thing that really sort of hit me about Liverpool is that it is so obvious what the problem is. So we talk about the flat four, the back four just don’t work.

“I agree that the goalkeeping situation is very confusing, he brought Karius in - who comes in with a reputation of being very very close in quality to Neuer, he’s just behind him - no one can beat Neuer but this guy is just behind him.

“He plays a few games doesn’t play well and he has to go back to Mignolet, who is actually playing okay.” The 24-year-old was brought to Liverpool from Mainz last summer to provide healthy competition for Simon Mignolet.

However, both keepers have come under pressure in recent times over them making costly errors in games, particularly Karius, which have cost Liverpool important points in the Premier League.





On Mignolet, Schmeichel said: “I think he has improved. I think the knocks he has taken in his career is making him better goalkeeper, but he is not that guy who actually controls the back four.

“He’s not that guy that saves them 10/12 points. He will save them points, but he also gives points away.” Liverpools next fixture is an away trip to Newcastle on Sunday at 4pm.