Soccer

Premier League Legend Makes Harry Kane Comparison That Is Sure to Leave Spurs Fans Delighted

15 minutes ago

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has singled out Harry Kane as being close to the same playing level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as reported by Mail Online

After his hat-trick in Tuesday night's Champions League match-up against APOEL Nicosia, Ferdinand had nothing but praise for the Spurs striker. 

Regarding Kane's hat-trick, which was his sixth in all competitions in 2017, Ferdinand said: "Those kind of stats are up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"He's quickly letting people know that he is here to stay. A couple of seasons ago everyone was asking if he could repeat his first two seasons by getting 20-plus goals." Ferdinand adds "He's scoring all types of goals. He'd be a nightmare to play against at centre half." 


Kane also mentioned his pride in not only his performance, but that of the whole team, claiming:  "It was a very proud night for myself and the team as well." 


Kane, who helped Spurs go joint-top of Group H with Real Madrid, also spoke about going for a much bigger 'hat-trick.'

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

"I want to win Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues, FA Cups, that's what we want to try to do."

Whether Kane can continue his scoring form and win trophies with Spurs we are yet to know, however Rio Ferdinand has all faith in the striker that he can continue to deliver. 

