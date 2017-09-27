Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

1:59 | Soccer
Does PSG Have Enough Firepower to Get Into Champions League Final?
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Paris St.-Germain and Bayern Munich face their first real tests of the Champions League season when they face off in Paris on Wednesday. 

PSG cruised to a 5–0 win over Celtic in its Champions League opener and Bayern dominated Anderlecht 3–0. Both squads drew in their last domestic league action over the weekend—Bayern 2–2 against Wolfsburg and PSG 0–0 to Montpellier. 

This is the first time PSG and Bayern will play each other since 2000. PSG has beaten Bayern in each of their three meetings in Paris and PSG is riding a nine-game unbeaten streak at the Parc des Princes in Champions League play. 

The match is a homecoming for Bayern winger Kinglsey Coman, a Paris-born product of PSG’s youth system, and for Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti, who previously managed PSG. 

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

