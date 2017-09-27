PSG vs Bayern Munich Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

PSG and Bayern Munich square off at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Wednesday evening in what will be a hugely important game in both clubs 17/18 Champions League campaign.

PSG will be looking to make their home advantage count as they seek to gain all three points from this match, while Bayern will be hoping they can return to Germany with at least a point from this tricky contest

.

Classic Encounter

PSG 3-1 Bayern Munich (05/11/1997)

It has been over 15 years since these two giants of European football have played a competitive fixture against one another. However, in the 1997/98 season both clubs were drawn in Group E in the Champions League.

PSG had travelled to Munich two weeks prior to this encounter and been beaten 5-1 by the German club, but in the return fixture the French side sealed an unexpected victory over Bayern.

Gava had put PSG ahead but his goal was cancelled out by a Babbel strike in the 28th minute. The match was won with two goals in two minutes for the home-side, Maurice scoring in the 73rd minute while Leroy added PSG's third in 75th minute to secure a memorable victory for the Paris based club.

Team News

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Despite Javier Pastore returning to training this match will come too soon for him to be included in the squad .Hatem Ben Arfa is out of favour and will not feature for PSG under Unai Emery.

Manuel Neuer is the key absence for Bayern, the first-choice goalkeeper and captain of the club has been ruled out until January through injury and is likely to miss the entire Champions League group stage as a result. Juan Bernat is the only other player Carlo Ancelotti will be missing in Paris.

Likely Lineups

PSG: Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Motta, Rabiot; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar.

Bayern: Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Tolisso, Vidal; Robben, Muller, Ribery; Lewandowsk

Prediction

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

PSG will be expected to finish top of their Champions League group and if they are to do so they must beat Bayern at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

Munich will also harbor ambitions of topping Group B and a draw in Paris would put them in a great position to achieve that goal. The absence of Manuel Neuer is a big blow to the Bundesliga side but they do still have a formidable defence.

However, with all the offensive flair PSG posses the Ligue 1 side will just come out on top.

PSG 2-1 Bayern Munich