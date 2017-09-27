Soccer

Real Madrid Install One-Time Liverpool Target Pulisic as Number One Transfer Priority

an hour ago

Real Madrid are interested in luring one-time Liverpool target Christian Pulisic to Spain, according to The Sun.

Los Blancos have installed the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid as their new number one transfer target after they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

Pulisic has begun the 2017/18 campaign in fine form for Peter Bosz's side, with the current Bundesliga leaders benefitting from his three goals and one assist in nine appearances so far this term.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

That form, coupled with Pulisic's growing reputation as one of the most sought after stars in European football, has catapulted him to the top of Real's wish list, and club president Florentino Perez now wants to splash the cash on bringing the 19-year-old to Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool tried unsuccessfully to prise Pulisic away from Westfalenstadion over the past two transfer windows, and the United States international has continued to develop his game in Germany's top flight as a result.

Pulisic is capable of playing on either wing and has starred for Dortmund ever since he broke into the first-team fold under former manager Thomlas Tuchel.

The academy product has been known to current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp from his time in charge of Dortmund, but the club's reluctance to allow their most valuable asset - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aside - depart ensured that the Reds had to look elsewhere for summer reinforcements.

Dortmund may have a harder time of convincing Pulisic to reject a move to Real now, however, and with his current deal set to expire in June 2020 it could end up being a nervy next 12 months for Bosz's side if they wish to retain his services.

If Pulisic did complete a shock switch to the Spanish capital, he would have to vie with the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio for a spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters