Real Madrid Install One-Time Liverpool Target Pulisic as Number One Transfer Priority

Real Madrid are interested in luring one-time Liverpool target Christian Pulisic to Spain, according to The Sun.

Los Blancos have installed the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid as their new number one transfer target after they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

Pulisic has begun the 2017/18 campaign in fine form for Peter Bosz's side, with the current Bundesliga leaders benefitting from his three goals and one assist in nine appearances so far this term.

That form, coupled with Pulisic's growing reputation as one of the most sought after stars in European football, has catapulted him to the top of Real's wish list, and club president Florentino Perez now wants to splash the cash on bringing the 19-year-old to Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool tried unsuccessfully to prise Pulisic away from Westfalenstadion over the past two transfer windows, and the United States international has continued to develop his game in Germany's top flight as a result.

Pulisic is capable of playing on either wing and has starred for Dortmund ever since he broke into the first-team fold under former manager Thomlas Tuchel.

Christian Pulisic vs Marco Asensio -- Two of Europe's highest rated young talents are set to go head-to-head at the Westfalenstadion tonight pic.twitter.com/wqCQapgvrZ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 26, 2017

The academy product has been known to current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp from his time in charge of Dortmund, but the club's reluctance to allow their most valuable asset - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aside - depart ensured that the Reds had to look elsewhere for summer reinforcements.

Dortmund may have a harder time of convincing Pulisic to reject a move to Real now, however, and with his current deal set to expire in June 2020 it could end up being a nervy next 12 months for Bosz's side if they wish to retain his services.

If Pulisic did complete a shock switch to the Spanish capital, he would have to vie with the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio for a spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup.

