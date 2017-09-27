Soccer

Report Claims to Reveal the Real Reason Neymar Was Dropped for Montpellier Clash & it's Not Cavani

43 minutes ago

Neymar's exclusion from the Paris Saint-Germain squad in their trip to Montpellier on Saturday was not because of his ongoing dispute with Edinson Cavani, according to L'Equipe.

The Brazilian sustained a minor foot injury in training, after a challenge from Hatem Ben-Arfa, ahead of the Parisians' match at the Stade de la Mosson at the weekend, confirming that Neymar wasn't dropped by Unai Emery because of the Brazilian's dispute with Cavani, despite reports over the weekend suggesting otherwise.

PSG were unable to claim three points in Montpellier on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé, Cavani and Julian Draxler all frustrated by Michel Der Zakarian's resilient defence. 

Having scored four goals this season in Ligue 1, as well as assisting the same amount, Neymar has instantly become PSG's most important player. His on-field dispute with Cavani over penalty-taking rights hit the headlines last week and the Uruguayan was reportedly offered a staggering €1m bonus to allow the Brazilian to take spot kicks in the future. 

Neymar, signed for a world record €222m this summer, should be in line to start in the Parisians' Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. Having been seen partying with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in London over the weekend, Neymar's return to the French capital will be welcomed by fans of Les Rouge-et-Bleu.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters