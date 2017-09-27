Report Claims to Reveal the Real Reason Neymar Was Dropped for Montpellier Clash & it's Not Cavani

Neymar's exclusion from the Paris Saint-Germain squad in their trip to Montpellier on Saturday was not because of his ongoing dispute with Edinson Cavani, according to L'Equipe.

The Brazilian sustained a minor foot injury in training, after a challenge from Hatem Ben-Arfa, ahead of the Parisians' match at the Stade de la Mosson at the weekend, confirming that Neymar wasn't dropped by Unai Emery because of the Brazilian's dispute with Cavani, despite reports over the weekend suggesting otherwise.

Kimmich on facing Neymar - "Neymar is the best one-on-one player in the world - you become a footballer for such duels." pic.twitter.com/fmsTgUmL7p — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) September 26, 2017

PSG were unable to claim three points in Montpellier on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé, Cavani and Julian Draxler all frustrated by Michel Der Zakarian's resilient defence.

Having scored four goals this season in Ligue 1, as well as assisting the same amount, Neymar has instantly become PSG's most important player. His on-field dispute with Cavani over penalty-taking rights hit the headlines last week and the Uruguayan was reportedly offered a staggering €1m bonus to allow the Brazilian to take spot kicks in the future.

Neymar, signed for a world record €222m this summer, should be in line to start in the Parisians' Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes. Having been seen partying with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in London over the weekend, Neymar's return to the French capital will be welcomed by fans of Les Rouge-et-Bleu.