REVEALED: Veteran Rubin Keeper Ryzhikov Has Shut Messi Out More Than Anyone Else

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player to ever grace the pitch and has scored past some the game's finest goalkeepers, from Petr Cech to Gianluigi Buffon.

The Sun reported, however, that the Barcelona superstar has failed to notch against long-serving Rubin Kazan shot-stopper Sergey Viktorovich Ryzhikov. Whilst notable figures such as Pepe Reina and Julio Cesar have also prevented the Argentine from beating them, the former Anzhi Makhachkala man boasts the best record denying him on four separate occasions.

Russian Premier League outfit Rubin secured a remarkable 2-1 win at the Nou Camp in the Champions League Group Stage in 2009. And followed that up with a 0-0 draw at the Kazan Arena, with Ryzhikov between the sticks on both occasions.

The subsequent year they drew 1-1 and lost 2-0 respectively, but the now thirty-seven-year-old continued to stop Messi from finding the back of the net.

Other players come close to rivalling the one-time capped Russia international's achievement. Reina and Cesar have left Messi frustrated twice, the latter integral to Inter Milan's success over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals on route to winning the trophy in 2010.

Despite conceding nine goals against the Catalans, Renan Brito Soares was able to stop Messi scoring in three matches during his time with Valencia. The La Masia graduate also drew blanks in a trio of games against former Villarreal keeper Sebastian Viera, leaving Ryzhikov to reign supreme with four shutouts.

Image by Leon Waite

He has enjoyed a reasonably successful career in the Russian top-flight, lifting two league titles and a Super Cup, and this unparalleled record against such a sporting icon represents another accomplishment to put on his CV.