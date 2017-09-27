Richarlison Reveals Phone Call From Marco Silva Swayed Him to Join Watford Over Ajax

Richarlison has revealed that a phone call from Watford manager Marco Silva was what led to his decision to join the Premier League club over Ajax.

The 20-year-old was set to join the Dutch side, with "everything agreed" and confirmation of the transfer imminent.

But a late change of heart saw the Brazilian forward opt to sign for Watford in a £11.5m deal from Fluminense.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I was at home, if I’m not mistaken on a Sunday night, I think," Richarlison said, quoted by the Watford Observer. "[Silva] called me and told me he wanted me here at Watford, that he knew of my potential, that I could play three positions in the attack.

"And when he called me I got super happy. That day, if I’m not mistaken, I already had the Ajax proposal, everything was already agreed. Marco Silva called me then, so I changed my mind."

The youngster has got off to a promising start at his new club, scoring two league goals in his six appearances so far.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“I already feel at home, I feel like I’m in Brazil," he added. "My teammates welcomed me very well, especially Gomes. He’s the guy who helps me a lot, sorted everything for me, home, car."

Richarlison has also received praise from his teammates, with defender Adrian Mariappa praising his character.

"He's fitted into the group straight away and settled in really well," Mariappa said. "He's got character about him and his age doesn't seem to matter. He plays with a lot of personality and the boys really love him."