Stoke Could Be Without 7 First-Team Players as Mark Hughes Prepares to Host Saints

Mark Hughes will be furiously trying to find eleven players to take to the field on Saturday, with up to seven first-team stars potentially missing through injury.

The 53-year-old manager is "sweating on the fitness" of defensive duo Kevin Wimmer and Geoff Cameron, according to Ben Dinnery, an injury data analyst.

Captain Ryan Shawcross and ex-Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi are also doubts for Stoke this weekend, both players struggling to overcome a groin injury.

Hughes is sweating on the fitness of Cameron and Wimmer with Shawcross and Martins Indi [groin] almost certain to miss out the w/e. #SCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 27, 2017

Long-term absentee Stephen Ireland is again missing for the Potters, while 25-year-old Dane Jakob Haugaard and 19-year-old Belgian striker Julien Ngoy are also doubts for Saturday's clash with Southampton.

Fortunately, Kurt Zouma will return [ineligible vs Chelsea] although Mark Hughes maybe forced into tinkering with his sides set-up. #SCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 27, 2017

There have been mixed feelings at the bet365 Stadium this season. After bouncing back from their opening day defeat to Everton with a 1-0 victory at home to Arsenal, Stoke's unbeaten run stretched to four games before losing 2-1 at the hands of Newcastle in mid-September.

The Potters have since suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup, whilst also being taught a painful lesson by Chelsea last weekend when a Álvaro Morata hat-trick helped the Blues claim an impressive 4-0 victory over Stoke.

Stoke will be desperate to claim all three points on Saturday ahead of the international break, with the daunting prospect of a trip to the Etihad Stadium awaiting the return of domestic football for Mark Hughes.