VIDEO: Lorenzo Insigne's Tribute to Napoli Striker Milik Goes Awry as Shirt Confusion Reigns

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne was determined to pay tribute to injured teammate Arkadiusz Milik after his goal in Tuesday's Champions League win over Feyenoord, and he did.

Unfortunately for the diminutive forward, though, it didn't exactly go smoothly. Handed what he thought was the shirt of Milik - out for an estimated four months with another long-term injury - Insigne quickly realised that it was in fact Piotr Zieliński's.

Eventually, after some confusion which slightly diminished the impact, the correct shirt was presented and held aloft to the Stadio San Paolo crowd.

The gesture was well-received, and Napoli went on to defeat their Dutch opposition comfortably to secure their first points of the group stages.

Maurizio Sarri's side have not been short of goals without Milik, although losing the Polish international has come as a significant blow for both player and club.

A statement on the club's website following the 23-year-old's injury read: "Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani completed at the Villa Stuart [an operation on] the right knee of Arek Milik.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

"It was not an isolated but complex injury and the intervention was perfectly successful.

"The knee has been reinforced and the striker will return in a similar time to that of the previous injury."

Milik had made a promising start to the new season, scoring twice in his first three appearances.

And prior to his injury last campaign he had found the net five times from four starts for the Italian outfit.

Milik made his breakthrough in the Netherlands with Ajax, scoring 21 goals in 31 games in 2015/16.