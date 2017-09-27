VIDEO: Wilfried Zaha Posts Footage of Training on Twitter as He Nears Crystal Palace Comeback

Wilfried Zaha has provided Crystal Palace fans with some welcome relief, suggesting at his imminent return to action on Twitter.

The Ivory Coast international posted a video of some intense physical training, along with the caption: "The comeback is near #GodIsGreat."

Palace fans were unsurprisingly, and understandably, delighted at the news, such is their desperation for even an iota of attacking flair in the side.

Zaha scored seven Premier League goals last season, establishing himself as a key player and top performer.

And there is no doubt that he is badly needed for the struggling Eagles, without a goal and a point in seven league games so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old was not expected to make a full recovery from his knee injury until after the international break in two weeks, but he is clearly back in training and potentially set for an earlier comeback.

Manager Roy Hodgson claimed last week that Zaha's progress was "coming on very well".

"He does most of his work with the sports science and medical people at the moment," the former England boss told Sky Sports.

"They haven't pushed him out onto the field with us at this moment in time but all the feedback I am getting is very, very positive.

"The initial thought that by the time the international break comes around he will be ready to join in training with the squad is still on course.

"He has been out a long time and it will be nice if he's back for Chelsea but it will have to be in agreement, if you like, with the doctors, and he will have to feel himself that he is ready.

"We've got a large squad to choose from which is very positive."