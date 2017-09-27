Soccer

Watford Confirm Star Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah Is Set for Surgery and Could Be Out Until 2018

2 hours ago

England U21 international Nathaniel Chalobah could be forced to miss the rest of 2017 after sustaining an injury in training that requires surgery, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Watford over the summer in a high-profile transfer, ending a 12-year spell with Chelsea to join the Hornets, a club he had previously been loaned to, for a fee of £6m.

Speaking to the club website, Watford's Performance Director, Gavin Benjafield, said that there is no set date for when they expect Chalobah to return. However, the club are confident that they should be able to get the Sierra Leone-born midfielder back into the squad this year.

"Whilst we can’t put an exact timeline on his recovery, we are expecting to see him re-integrating into the squad well before the New Year," Benjafield said.


Chalobah has made five Premier League appearances for Marco Silva's team this season, staring in a creating side that includes the likes of Peruvian winger André Carrillo, Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra and 20-year-old Richarlison.

Watford are currently enjoying an impressive season under their new Portuguese manager. Despite being humbled, to the tune of 6-0, at the hand of Manchester City in mid-September, Watford currently occupy a spot in the top six, sitting one point ahead of Arsenal.

