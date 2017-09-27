Soccer

West Ham & Spurs Charged by FA for Failing to Control Players in Saturday's London Derby

43 minutes ago

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the latter stages of Saturday's London derby.

The hosts had trailed by three goals before instigating a late comeback and pulling the score back to 3-2, and an injury time melee ensued as the Hammers searched for an equaliser.

Both clubs have been set a deadline of 18:00 BST on Thursday to responded to the charges.

A statement from the FA - via BBC Sport - said: "West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by The FA following their fixture on Saturday (September 23, 2017).

"It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Referee Michael Oliver booked five players in the clash; Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew of West Ham and Spurs' Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The incident came after Tottenham players reacted angrily to a challenge by Carroll. Spurs had earlier seen right-back Serge Aurier sent off for two bookable offences.

Having secured a seemingly comfortable lead thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and a Christian Eriksen strike, the visitors were pegged back by goals from Javier Hernandez and Cheikhou Kouyate.

But they held on for their third Premier League victory of the season, climbing to fourth in the table.

