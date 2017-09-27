Xabi Alonso Reveals on Instagram He Is Ready to Return to Football as a Manager

Xabi Alonso has revealed that he is ready to take his first steps into football management.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich man said on his Instagram account. "After 17 years in the game, I have considered the next step in my career. I have decided to go into management, find out [where] soon."

The 35-year old has the support of his former boss at Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola, who said back in May: "I was so lucky to have him in Munich, He’ll come back as a manager – whenever he wants. And he’ll be good."

Xabi Alonso is going into management and you know he's going to boss it.



Having started his career at Real Sociedad and Eibar, Alonso would shoot to fame when he joined Liverpool in 2004.





He would score in the famous Champions League Final of 2005 completed the Reds' comeback from 3-0 down against AC Milan.

He would go onto also win the FA Cup in 2006 before leaving Anfield for Real Madrid in 2009. Alonso quickly established himself as a key player in the Real Madrid set up, helping the club to win La Liga in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014, which was Real's first triumph in the competition for 12 years.

Alonso ended his career in Germany with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons at the Allianz Arena.

He was also capped 114 times by Spain and was part of their "golden generation" which delivered back-to-back European Championships and the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

It now seems that the ever popular midfield is taking strides into management, but his exact destination is as yet unclear.