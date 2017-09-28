Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Arsenal travel to Belarus on Thursday to face FC BATE Borisov in a Europa League group-stage match.

The Gunners have had a shaky start to their premier league season and currently stand in seventh place on the Premier League table. But Arsene Wenger's club have turned it around of late, winning their last two league games as well as their only Europa League match of the season against FC Köln. Arsenal will be without midfielders Mesut Özil and Granit Xhaka, goalkeeper Petr Cech, defender Laurent Koscielny.

Belarusian club FC BATE Borisov enter Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade in their first group-stage Europa League match of the season. The club has won 11 consecutive Belarusian Premier League titles and are the league's most successful club.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Sept. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 3

Live Stream: Watch ESPN