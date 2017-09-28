Arsene Wenger Gives Lowdown on 3 More Youngsters in Gunners Squad for BATE Clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks prepared to continue handing chances to youngsters after Charlie Gilmour, Vlad Dragomir and Marcus McGuane were all included in the Gunners squad that has travelled to Belarus to face BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

Wenger has also once more called upon Reiss Nelson (pictured), Joe Willock and Josh Dasilva after each has been involved with the first-team already this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Gilmour is a defender or central midfielder," the boss explained as he addressed the media at a press conference ahead of the game (Arsenal.com).

"McGuane is a defensive midfielder, and overall he can play as a wing-back or even a centre back in training," he added.

"Vlad Dragomir (pictured) is a Romanian boy, he was with us for a few years, he's a No 10, Wilshere-style, left-footed, a creative player."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It is unlikely that all four new faces will make their senior bow, as Wenger is keen to have a mostly experienced team on the pitch to start the game. There may well be opportunities from the bench, however, depending on how things pan out.

"I said on Monday night after the game that I would play an experienced team with a young bench," the veteran coach explained.

"We have a very tight schedule and it is an important game, and that’s why there is only one or two young players who will start the game."

Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 home win over Koln on matchday one.