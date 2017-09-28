Soccer

Arsene Wenger Gives Lowdown on 3 More Youngsters in Gunners Squad for BATE Clash

28 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looks prepared to continue handing chances to youngsters after Charlie Gilmour, Vlad Dragomir and Marcus McGuane were all included in the Gunners squad that has travelled to Belarus to face BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

Wenger has also once more called upon Reiss Nelson (pictured), Joe Willock and Josh Dasilva after each has been involved with the first-team already this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Gilmour is a defender or central midfielder," the boss explained as he addressed the media at a press conference ahead of the game (Arsenal.com).

"McGuane is a defensive midfielder, and overall he can play as a wing-back or even a centre back in training," he added.

"Vlad Dragomir (pictured) is a Romanian boy, he was with us for a few years, he's a No 10, Wilshere-style, left-footed, a creative player."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It is unlikely that all four new faces will make their senior bow, as Wenger is keen to have a mostly experienced team on the pitch to start the game. There may well be opportunities from the bench, however, depending on how things pan out.

"I said on Monday night after the game that I would play an experienced team with a young bench," the veteran coach explained.

"We have a very tight schedule and it is an important game, and that’s why there is only one or two young players who will start the game."

Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 home win over Koln on matchday one.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters