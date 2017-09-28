Atletico Star Antoine Griezmann Says Chelsea Deserved to Win UCL Clash: I Did Not Play Well

Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he wasn't at his best as Atletico Madrid fell to a last-gasp Champions League defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Los Rojiblancos fell to a 2-1 loss on home soil as Michy Batshuayi's 94th-minute winner secured a come-from-behind victory for the reigning Premier League champions.

Griezmann had opened the scoring at the Wanda Metropolitano from the penalty spot before Alvaro Morata and Batshuayi intervened, and he told Marca after the game had ended that he and his teammates needed to perform at their optimum levels in their remaining group games to qualify for the knockout stage.

He remarked: "It was a difficult game. Ultimately it wasn't to be, but we have many games remaining and we need to win them all.

"We missed a better performance from me. Apart from the goal, I did not play well; it was not a good day for me. We must keep working.

"We have to win all of our remaining matches and then we'll see [if Atletico can qualify for the next stage of the competition]."

Griezmann's strike against Chelsea was his fourth of the season for club and country, but the France international did not feel his side did enough in the end to warrant all three points against Antonio Conte's men.

Indeed, the 26-year-old - who was once again linked with an £88m move to Manchester United on Wednesday morning - claimed that Chelsea were worthy winners of the clash after they performed better on the day then Diego Simeone's charges did.

Griezmann added: "In the first half they were better than us and we responded well in the second. We tried until the end, but it wasn't to be.

"They were better on the day and we recognise that."