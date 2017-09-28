Bayern Munich Boss Ancelotti Pins 3-0 Champions League Defeat in Paris on Conceding Early

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted the start his side made during their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes was instrumental to the Bavarian's poor showing.

Les Parisiens right-back Dani Alves found the back of the net inside two minutes thanks to neat build-up play from Neymar, causing the Bundesliga outfit to adopt a different style of play to the strategy they initially wanted to implement.

Dani Alves has been directly involved in more Champions League goals (19) than any other defender since 2012/13.



7 goals ⚽️

12 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/icbgHupgh8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017

The five-times competition winners stepped away from their regular game plan of ball retention and patience, and instead chose a more direct route, with it was clearly evident the German side were looking for space in-behind PSG's back-four through a long-ball technique.

However, as you would expect, Bayern struggled to execute their aerial-route with any great effect, and the Bavarian's attempts to harry their opposition further up the field proved detrimental thanks to the blistering pace from Paris' front three on the counter-attack.

In all three breakaway goals Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe played an instrumental role, with the France international picking up two assists for both his South American teammates' converted efforts.

PSG's third goal vs. Bayern:



62': Dani Alves beats Robert Lewandowski. 💨

63': Kylian Mbappé beats David Alaba. 👋

63': Neymar scores. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hZ0mlt3ZfW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017

The teenage wonderkid was able to ghost in-behind the Munich back-line before pulling his pass back to the Uruguayan striker on the half-hour mark, with the 30-year-old dispatching his attempt first time past the helpless Sven Ulreich from the edge of the area.

15 minutes into the second 45 and the former Monaco man was at it again, this time showing absurd trickery to skate through the Bayern defence before sliding a ball across the face of goal which eventually found its way to Neymar for the simplest of tap-ins after some defensive uncertainty from Javi Martinez.

However, it was Alves' opener that really proved costly for the Reds, with Ancelotti stating conceding early disrupted his side's balance of play.

"We had a bad start", the 58-year-old told the club's official website.

"After the early opener we had to change our strategy completely. We had to take control, and we had chances too.

"But it wasn't so easy after the goal, that was the problem. We didn't have the right balance, their counter-attacks were too strong."

Edinson Cavani is only the 5th player to score in 6 consecutive Champions League games.



R. van Nistelrooy

C. Ronaldo

M. Chamakh

B. Yilmaz pic.twitter.com/DxmXEJG1R2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 27, 2017

Even though Bayern were able to rack up 14 attempts on goal compared to the hosts' seven, they failed to really test PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola throughout and now find themselves three points adrift of Paris with a much-needed six points from their upcoming double-header with Celtic over the next two months.