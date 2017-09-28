Bayern Munich Legend Philipp Lahm Calls For Change as They Slump to 3-0 Defeat in Paris

Former Bayern Munich captain and right-back Phillip Lahm has said he 'would definitely change something' at Bayern after a recent poor run of form since the start of the season.

Lahm, who retired at the end of last season, recently rejected the chance of becoming the club's Sporting Director, but praised Bayern President Uli Hoeness for his input in developing Munich into a European footballing powerhouse.

With reports of Carlo Ancelotti set to quit and Bayern making an announcement later on today, it seems the Italian's time at the club is going to come to an end following a successful spell domestically. However, after a poor start to the season, it seems the current crop of players are stagnating under the former PSG and Chelsea coach, with many fans calling for the club to make a change.

Phillip Lahm, as reported by FourFourTwo, suggested that change needs come, whether it be in management or further up the hierarchy.

"I would definitely change something," he said.

"But that isn't necessarily something to talk about now."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

On the possibility of returning to Bayern at board level, he added: "I've always said that there will never be an area that I know better than football.

"I have played football since I was five years old. This is my core skill and it will always remain so. In this respect, there is no reason not to return to football.

"The most important thing for Bayern has always been that, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, the two leaders at the top have themselves played football at the very highest level. They know 100 per cent about their profession. That was the biggest thing they could put into the club.

"And I would say I have the football knowledge, too. As for everything else, let's see what happens."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern slumped to a crushing defeat in Paris on Wednesday night after PSG steamrolled the German champions. This may have been Carlo Ancelotti's final game in charge of the Bavarians, who's slow start to the start continued. They currently sit in third in the Bundesliga, three points behind first place Borussia Dortmund.