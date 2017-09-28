Bayern Munich Star Arjen Robben Refuses to Answer When Asked if He Supports Boss Ancelotti

Bayern Munich midfielder Arjen Robben refused to publicly back boss Carlo Ancelotti following the Bundesliga outfit's 3-0 Champions League pummelling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, stating he would not answer the question when asked about the 58-year-old.

The 33-year-old wide-man replaced Thomas Muller midway through the second half with his side already three down, courtesy of goals from Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

The result seemed a forgone conclusion when the Holland international was introduced into proceedings, and following the convincing loss the Dutchman failed to offer a statement of confidence towards his Italian manager, saying that he did not want to say too much surrounding the matter.

"I won’t answer this question", Robben answered when asked during the post-match press conference if he was behind Ancelotti.

"I will say nothing about it. Every word in this case would be one too many.

"The important thing is that we stick together now as a team. We need peace. Anyone who now wears his dissatisfaction to the outside, does not help the team."

The defeat was Bayern's third in the competition during their past four outings, the same amount of losses as during the 17 Champions League clashes before these.

However, Ancelotti believes his team selection was still the strongest it could have been, but his side were simply undone by what happened during the clash, including conceding the opener inside two minutes.

"I thought a lot to try to put out the best lineup", the 58-year-old said.

"I am going to have criticism for this but it is no problem. I’m still convinced it was a good line up but the situation of the game was against us."

Frontman Thomas Muller echoed his Italian boss' comments following the defeat, saying the responsibility rested on the players as they did not put Ancelotti's strategy into practice.

"The coach takes the decisions, and as a team we have to put everything on the pitch and implement the plans, which is why we are responsible", the former German international added.

"We should have been braver, we were not compelling enough."