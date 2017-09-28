Carlo Ancelotti Reportedly Facing Sack as Bayern Munich Chiefs Convene Thursday Meeting

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti could be facing the sack on Thursday afternoon if sensational rumours emerging from Germany are to be believed.





Ancelotti has been under pressure all season - Bayern trail Dortmund and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga - with the situation seemingly coming to a head after the team was thrashed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

According to a claim from SportBild, a meeting to discuss Ancelotti's future will now take place and a dismissal is not seen as being out of the question.

Reporter Christian Falk has stated that Willy Sagnol will be placed in temporary charge should Bayern officials deem it better for all involved to bid farewell to the incumbent coach.

Ancelotti is one of only a handful of individuals in history to have won the European Cup/Champions League as both a player and manager.

He lifted the trophy with Milan as a player in 1989 and 1990, before doing so as a manager in 2003 and 2007, as well as then with Real Madrid in 2014.

The Italian delivered a Bundesliga title in his first season in charge in 2016/17, but the club's Champions League journey ended at the quarter final stage.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Domestic dominance has been a given for Bayern in recent years, but Ancelotti's premier task has been to deliver a first European title since 2013.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has previously been rumoured as a long-term option.