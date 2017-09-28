Soccer

Chelsea Legend Zola Insists Blues Were Right to Sell Diego Costa: 'He Has a Problem'

an hour ago

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes that Chelsea are justified in their decision to sell Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard officially completed a move to his old club on Tuesday, after being frozen out by manager Antonio Conte, who reportedly informed the striker by text that he wasn't a part of his plans this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The timeline of events saw Costa relocate to his birthplace of Brazil over the summer, with Chelsea eventually wanting him to return to training, which he never did.

The 29-year-old has shown the good, the bad and the ugly over the past three seasons, but Zola insists the time was right to cash in.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking on The Debate, he said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I have no doubt that it was right for him to go. He probably has a problem, the team is not made by one player, and I think it's better for him to go.


"On the temporal level [Alvaro] Morata is not on the same level as Costa. Technically he is a great player, he obviously has a lot of qualities, good in the air, good feet.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"He has been with Juventus, Real Madrid, big teams, but didn't play regularly, and I want to find out why. And this year I think I'm going to get the answers."

Summer signing from Real Madrid Morata has so far eased any fears Blues fans might have had about missing Costa - he has hit sevens goals in his first eight games, including a hat-trick against Stoke last weekend.

Costa - who will register as an Atleti player in January - was present at the club's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday to watch on in horror as his old club stole all three points with the last kick of the game from Michy Batshuayi.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters