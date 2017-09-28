Soccer

Fabian Delph Recalled by England as Three Lions Prepare for Final World Cup Qualifiers

an hour ago

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph has been recalled to the England squad as the Three Lions prepare for the final round of World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania early next month.


Delph, who last played for England against Spain in November 2015, takes his place in the 26-man squad alongside fellow returner Fraser Forster.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

England need to win just one of their remaining two games to top their qualifying group and book an automatic place at the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Forwards: Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

