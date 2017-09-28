Former Bayern Chief Hails Arsenal and Spurs Target as 'Creative, Intelligent & Cautious'

Arsenal and Spurs target Maximilian Phillip has been hailed by former Bayern Munich chief Matthias Sammer, according to Bild.

The 23-year-old German only joined Borussia Dortmund in a €20m deal from fellow Bundesliga side Freiburg in June, and has made a strong start to the season as his four goals in six league games have helped BVB storm to top of the table with an unbeaten record.

Ex-Bayern chief Sammer had nothing but praise for the forward, as he said: "Just wow! For the way he has adapted to a new club at such speed. He plays very, very creatively. He is intelligent and cautious. He is also very easy on his feet."

☢️✨| Maximilian Phillip (23) for Dortmund this season.



Starts: 5

Goals: 4

Assists: 1



Fitting in well! 💫 pic.twitter.com/EoApDub5PL — Footy Scouted (@FootyScouted) September 26, 2017

Heavy praise for the youngster, who is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is likely to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. Spurs are also interested in him, however the Gunners look to have a stronger chance of tempting him to London.

Phillip has only been at his new club for a matter of months, so it looks uncertain whether Dortmund will allow their big investment to depart so soon, but in the past have proven they are willing to sell their big names for the right price.

Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are just some of the star players to have the left the club in the last four years or so.

BVB have had to deal without captain Marco Reus this season, who is out with a knee injury until the new year, and Phillip has done more of a job filling in thus far with an electrifying start to his career at the Westfalenstadion, form which if it continues Arsenal & Spurs will almost certainly consider a bid for the young German.