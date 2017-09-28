Former Kop Favourite Could Be Key in Liverpool's Race to Sign Norwegian Starlet

According to reports, Liverpool are in the running to sign highly-rated Norwegian sensation Olaus Jair Skarsem, after speaking to his club Rosenborg regarding his availability.

Skarsem- currently playing for Rosenborg’s second side- is seen as one of Norway’s finest talents and has been tipped as a future star, gaining much praise from the press and fans alike.

According to sources from Norwegian outlet Dagbladet, Liverpool have asked Rosenborg to be kept in the loop of the progress of the 19-year old midfielder and are fully aware of the youngsters potential.

The Reds will be quietly confident that the two sides can strike a deal for Skarsem, with former Kop favourite Stig Inge Bjornebye being the sporting director of the record 24-time Eliteserien champions.

Liverpool hope to secure first option for the Norweigan, with the hope that the Anfield link with Bjornebye will swing the deal in Liverpool’s favour.

Left-back Bjornebye represented the Reds for eight years between 1992 and 2000, making 139 appearances and notching two goals in the process.

Rosenborg won the Norwegian title last season, but failed to make the Champions League group stages after losing to Celtic in the qualifiers. The Norwegians will take on FK Vardar on Thursday evening in the Europa League, but it is not yet known whether Skarsem will play a part.