Former Reds Captain Blasts Club's Strikers for Their Recent Dip in Form Amid Defensive Criticism

90Min
September 28, 2017

In recent weeks, it has been Liverpool’s defence which has come under much-publicised scrutiny, but in the eyes of former Reds captain Paul Ince, it should be the attackers who take the criticism.


In Liverpool’s past six games, they have had 121 shots on goal, while only managing to convert six of these chances and have only managed to pick up one win in that time.

It was clear for all to see on Tuesday night against Spartak Moscow, with their defence  reasonably solid, and Moscow’s goal the result of a free kick, adding to Liverpool’s set-piece woes.

Regardless, Liverpool should have seen off the game at the other end of the pitch, with Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Daniel Sturridge all culpable of wasting gilt-edged chances. The story was all too familiar with the results against Sevilla and Burnley, drawing many comparisons to Tuesday night’s.

Former Liverpool enforcer Paul Ince, speaking to Paddy Power, has grown sick of the criticism Liverpool’s defence are getting, claiming were the attackers more clinical, there would be no issue.

“Everyone is banging on about Liverpool’s defence. It seems to be the topic of the moment.

“But what people seem to forget is that is that in most games they have loads of chances – and good, clear-cut chances – which they aren’t putting away,” said Ince.

Spartak Moskva v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“If they’d have taken a few more of those chances this season – including against Spartak in the Champions League where they drew 1-1 – the game would’ve finished three or 4-0. And if they’d been better in front of goal, no one would be moaning about their defence.

“There’s got to be more onus on those forward players for not getting the ball in the net and being more clinical.

“They’re getting away with it and avoiding the criticism, even though it’s those players at fault for missing golden chances.”

Liverpool face Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, looking to bounce back from this recent dip in form.

