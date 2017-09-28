Foxes Boss Shakespeare Claims Dropping Stars Does Not Faze Him as He Looks to Arrest Alarming Slump

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has warned he will not hesitate to drop his misfiring big-name players for Saturday's game away to Bournemouth.

Leicester are precariously sat above the relegation zone after achieving just one win from their opening six Premier League games, and while four of these six games have been against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, Shakespeare is still underwhelmed by the performances.

He told the Leicester Mercury: "It can be a lonely process but one that you know what you are letting yourself in for.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I try to focus on what the important things are- the players, the club and trying to get results. It doesn’t faze me leaving players out, or telling them they are not playing."





Shakespeare was the first English manager to ever win their first five games in charge of a Premier League side, but since replacing Claudio Ranieri the journey has been all but easy for the Leicester manager.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Many have wanted Shakespeare to divert away from the standard variation of the 4-4-2 formation that Leicester have played for a while.





Now that he is hinting at dropping players that haven't been performing such as Riyad Mahrez, could that mean a new-look Leicester this weekend?