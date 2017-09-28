Inter Milan Set to Challenge Bayern Munich for Schalke Star Leon Goretzka

Inter Milan are set to join Bayern Munich in the race for young Schalke star Leon Goretzka, with the German international out of contract at the Veltins-Arena this summer, according to Italian news outlet calciomercato.com.

It is thought that Carlo Ancelotti's side have already struck an informal agreement with the Die Knappen youth star, and that a switch to the Allianz Arena would be confirmed in January.

It had been reported that fellow Serie A giants Juventus were also keen to land the hot-prospect midfielder, but following the Bavarian's offer they cooled their interest so as not to upset a currently well-working transfer understanding with the Bundesliga outfit.

But the Old Lady's removal from the situation has sparked interest from Inter, who do not have such a strong relationship with Bayern and are willing to place an offer.

However, the report suggests that Munich still remain strong favourites to land the dynamic midfielder, with the Reds still the place to be for any up-and-coming German footballer.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Goretzka has continued his strong form from last term, playing a key role in his national side's success during the Confederations Cup tournament in Russia throughout the summer, as well as netting once in five starts in the Bundesliga for Schalke.





But Inter are expected to try everything in their might to secure the 22-year-old, as he could well be a much needed addition to San Siro for next year with rumours continuing to circulate around star man Ivan Perisic's future with the Milan club.