Inter Set to Make a Swoop for PSG Playmaker in January as They Look to Rejuvenate Title Credentials

Argentina and PSG midfielder Javier Pastore is reportedly the subject of interest from Italian giants Inter Milan, who look to continue their resurgence as a top European side.

As reported by TalkSport, the 28 year-old is likely to be looking for a move away from Paris after they bolstered their squad with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

With an abundance of talent in midfield and in the front line, Pastore feels he will soon become nothing more than a fringe player.

Javier Pastore in demand as Inter Milan plot January move for PSG star https://t.co/c9pddBtlmM — talkSPORT Transfers (@tSTransfer) September 28, 2017

Sport Mediaset, an Italian sports programme, reported that Inter Milan are plotting a move for the former Palermo midfielder, who has spent six years at the Parc des Princes since his €39.8m in 2011.





Inter are reportedly plotting a January bid for the Argentine, with Chelsea and Liverpool also said to be admirers of the undoubtedly talented midfielder.

Following Neymar's world record arrival in the summer from Barcelona, Pastore welcomed the Brazilian by handing his number 10 shirt to the new signing.

Although a very sporting move no doubt, questions have been raised about whether Pastore is content with life in the French capital since PSG have upped the ante on their project of footballing dominance.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-TOULOUSE THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

In addition, PSG will be wanting to offload players to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations following their extortionate spending spree in the summer, so Pastore could be the start of the exodus from Paris.

Pastore has played 346 games for the Parisians, registering 67 goals and 69 assists thus far.