Leicester Receive Backing From FA to Complete Signing Outside of Transfer Window State FIFA

Leicester City's attempts to complete the £22m singing of Adrien Silva outside of the transfer window have received a huge boost, as the Foxes have received backing from the FA over the matter.

The former Premier League champions offloaded midfield general Danny Drinkwater to current holders Chelsea for £35m in the summer, with the prospect of bringing in the Sporting CP replacement off the back of that.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, that switch was blocked by FIFA, who withheld the Portugal international's International Transfer Certificate due to the Midlands club's request coming 14 seconds after the deadline.





But the case will be brought to light once again in the near future, as FIFA have stated that the FA have backed Leicester's request of a formal hearing.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“The Football Association has requested a formal decision of the single judge of the Players Status Committee be authorised to request the International Transfer Certificate for the player Adrien Silva outside the registration period and register him with Leicester City", a spokesperson from the world football's governing body told the Daily Mirror.

"The matter is currently pending and therefore we are not in a position to comment further.”

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is currently training alone at the Foxes' Belvoir Drive complex, but boss Craig Shakespeare will be hoping he can bring Silva into the fold with the support of the FA to help bolster his side's revival from their current 17th place sitting.