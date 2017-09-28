Manchester United Facing Injury Crisis Ahead of Palace Fixture With Seven Players Missing

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United could be without seven key men for this weekend's game against Crystal Palace, as reported by the Mirror.

United are in a fine run of form, but could be hampered by their growing injury list after Anthony Martial limped off during the Champions League game against CSKA Moscow. This will be a particularly bitter pill to swallow as Martial had put in a tremendous performance up until that point having both scored and assisted goals.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Mourinho already had to select a side without the likes of Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones, whilst Antonio Valencia was reportedly rested for this trip.





Longer term absentees such as Paul Pogba, who will miss several weeks through a hamstring injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, both still recovering from long term injuries, add to the ever growing list.

Mourinho's update was direct, but offered little clarity in the length of the time these stars would be out for: "Carrick has no chance," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I think Jones I have many doubts. And Fellaini I have a hope, just a hope."

United could be forced to call upon summer signing Victor Lindelof in the coming weeks, something Mourinho would have wanted to avoid so early on after the Swede's slow start to life at United.