Newcastle United on Alert as Sampdoria Transfer Target Opens the Door to Premier League Move

Newcastle United have been placed on high alert after Dennis Praet revealed he would be open to a Premier League switch.

The Sampdoria midfielder was linked with a move to St. James' Park over the summer, but opted to remain in Serie A.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The Magpies have continued to monitor him though, as have Everton, and it looks like a move could be in the offing after all, with Praet now refusing to rule out a move to England's top flight.

Speaking to Belgian publication Humo, as quoted by the Shields Gazette, he said: "I didn’t want to leave. I love this club and the president is a special person. He has a great approach with footballers and that’s a huge difference compared to Anderlecht.

"I’ve never played in the Premier League but I’d be happy to go there one day. I am grateful to Sampdoria and I want to replay their trust scoring goals and making assists."

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The 23-year-old is one of Sampdoria's most creative players and is admired by manager Rafael Benitez, and reportedly has a €25m release clause in his contract.

He joined the Italian outfit last summer for just €10m from Anderlecht, but could now be set to leave for more than double that figure if Newcastle are serious with their interest.

Despite their decent start to life back in the Premier League, there is feeling in the north east that the club are still lacking quality in the dressing room.

