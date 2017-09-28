Philippe Coutinho Vows to 'Defend the Colours' of Liverpool After Failed Barcelona Transfer

Philippe Coutinho's recent failed move to Barcelona had raised questions on whether he would refuse to play for Liverpool, however since the transfer window closed the Brazilian has shown those fears to be nonsense.

Coutinho, who missed the beginning of the season with a back injury has recently reintegrated himself back into the team and is not worrying about his failed move to Spain.

"I'm calm. It's all passed by. I'm here to defend the colours, to give my maximum" Coutinho said following the stalemate with Spartak Moscow, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has eased the playmaker back into the Liverpool setup following the closure of the transfer window, and his importance to the team has become more apparent after the recent suspension of Sadio Mane.

Coutinho followed up his goal and assist against Leicester on Saturday with another goal in Liverpool's frustrating midweek draw with Spartak. His performances on the pitch have been matched by his words off.

Cracking goal from Coutinho to level things for Liverpool. Surprised someone didn't try and buy him in the summer. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 26, 2017

He's made it clear to everyone that his focus has not been affected by summer events, and understands that the 2017/18 season will be an important one for him and for the Reds.

The Brazilian has also spoken about his aims with the national team, with whom he will likely be involved with during the upcoming international week.

Since his move to Liverpool, Coutinho has become a key part of the Brazilian set up. The playmaker knows that he must continue his good form for the Reds to be a certain starter at the World Cup in 2018.