Soccer

PHOTO: Injured Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Unveils Latest Snazzy Haircut on Instagram

28 minutes ago

Paul Pogba is at it again, folks.

The superstar is currently sidelined for Manchester United after picking up a hamstring injury against Basel in the Champions League on matchday one.

He is going to miss around another month's worth of action before his return, so he has some time to kill whilst he recovers - and he has wasted little time in killing the boredom.

⚡️🔥

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

'Fire' is a word that has been flung around quite a lot so far this season in relation to Pogba's performance levels - and now he has used that as inspiration for his latest hairdo.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to show off the slick new look, which features an orange dye and a sharp fade complete with a zig-zag pattern.

Pogba has changed his hairstyle on more occasions than he has hit the back of the net so far for United, but given the way he started this season before his injury, it won't be long before goals are outweighing haircuts.

The Red Devils aren't missing the midfield maestro too much so far as he continues his recovery, and the team were back amongst the goals on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory away at CSKA Moscow.

