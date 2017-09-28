Real Madrid today announced that midfield starlet Marco Asensio will sign a new deal - keeping him at the club until 2023.

The Spaniard will put pen to paper officially at 2pm Spanish time on Friday, and the club have invited the media to attend the club's press room at the Bernabeu.

Asensio has taken the world by storm over the past year or so, particular because of his knack for scoring spectacular goals and on specific debuts.

He has emerged as one of world football's top youngsters, and is knocking on Zinedine Zidane's door for a start.

A testament to his ability is that he is getting to play a decent amount of football for Madrid, despite the world class players in their ranks such as Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It would appear los Blancos rate Asensio as highly as everyone else, and have acted relatively swiftly in tieing him down to a longer contract.

He was signed for a paltry €3.9m from Mallorca, who will undoubtedly be kicking themselves at this point as they watch his rapid rate of development.