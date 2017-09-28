Soccer

Real Madrid Signs Rising Star Marco Asensio Until 2023

1:41 | Soccer
Real Madrid Quietly Changes Course
an hour ago

Real Madrid today announced that midfield starlet Marco Asensio will sign a new deal - keeping him at the club until 2023.

The Spaniard will put pen to paper officially at 2pm Spanish time on Friday, and the club have invited the media to attend the club's press room at the Bernabeu.

Asensio has taken the world by storm over the past year or so, particular because of his knack for scoring spectacular goals and on specific debuts.

He has emerged as one of world football's top youngsters, and is knocking on Zinedine Zidane's door for a start.

A testament to his ability is that he is getting to play a decent amount of football for Madrid, despite the world class players in their ranks such as Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It would appear los Blancos rate Asensio as highly as everyone else, and have acted relatively swiftly in tieing him down to a longer contract.

He was signed for a paltry €3.9m from Mallorca, who will undoubtedly be kicking themselves at this point as they watch his rapid rate of development.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters