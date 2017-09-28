Real Madrid Ready to Put El Clasico Rivals to the Sword if They Size Up Move for Premier League Star

Real Madrid can steal a January move for Mesut Ozil from under Barcelona's noses should the Catalan club bid for the German midfielder, according to Daily Star.

Ozil spent a very successful three years at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 before moving to Arsenal for £42m on transfer deadline day. He has won three FA Cups during his time in North London and with his contract expiring next summer, it's increasingly likely he will be departing when that happens.

A clause in Mesut Ozil's contract can see Real Madrid stop any potential Barcelona move #AFC #FCB #RMFChttps://t.co/3It36jEJ8e — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 28, 2017

Barcelona were interested in Ozil in the summer, and are looking to try again in January, but the German World Cup winner reportedly has a clause in his contract which gives his former club first choice on re-signing him, meaning Barcelona could have the move hijacked by their El Clasico rivals.

The Catalans were looking to sign the former Real Madrid midfielder following Neymar's departure to PSG, and after their failure to sign the German, Barca dipped into the market for the questionable signing of Paulinho, who endured a shocking couple of years at Tottenham between 2013 and 2015.

Ozil was a firm fan favourite during his spell in the Spanish capital, winning a Copa Del Rey and a La Liga title as he played a star role in those successes, registering 26 assists in his final season before his move to the Emirates.

His time at Arsenal has been very different, he has struggled for consistency and has been criticised for severely underperforming in the big games where the Gunners have needed their star players the most.





Real have certainly done well without him, winning three Champions Leagues, one Copa Del Rey and a single La Liga title.