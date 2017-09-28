Spurs Skipper Hugo Lloris Insists Harry Kane Should Not Be Compared to Ronaldo or Messi

Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris has declared Harry Kane is as important to Spurs as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are to their respective sides, but insisted that's where the comparison should end.

With nine goals in his first eight games of the season, Kane has spearheaded Tottenham's attack in style and showcased why he is being tipped as a potential world beater, and Lloris is of the belief that the 24-year-old will become a superstar by forging his own path in the game.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Not wanting to be drawn into making comparisons, Lloris made it clear that Kane's influence at Tottenham is as important as Messi's or Ronaldo's in their own team. However, he insisted that he is not a carbon copy of either as he is his own player.

He said via the Telegraph: "He is our main player.

"Like in the top teams – Real Madrid have Ronaldo, in Barca you have Messi. Is Harry Tottenham's Ronaldo? No. He is Harry Kane.

"A different profile and we cannot compare what is not comparable. Ronaldo and Messi – they are from another galaxy but Harry has got so much potential to become one of the best," Lloris continued.

Although Lloris admits Kane is yet to reach the heights of the current global superstars, the Spurs stopper is confident the England international has the ability to be among the best, and his statistics in 2017 show just that.

The 24-year-old has scored 39 goals in 34 games this calendar year, and his perfect hat-trick in Tottenham's Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia was his sixth of the year.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With Kane's star rising and the spotlight shining even brighter, it wouldn't be unusual to see the forward's form spiral as his attention moves elsewhere, but Lloris is not concerned in the slightest.

He added: "I am not worried – he is connected with the world, he is very calm, he is a hard worker and he is very ambitious.

"That is something very important in football. If you lose your personal ambition it can become difficult."