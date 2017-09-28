Tottenham Midfielder Harry Winks Provides an Update on His Ankle After Ligament Damage

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks says that his ankle is in 'good condition' after he sustained ligament damage back in April.

The 21-year-old suffered the injury in a Premier League match against Burnley, but has worked hard over the summer to get back to full fitness to contribute this season.

FLORIAN CHOBLET/GettyImages

Winks was thrust into the starting XI for the game against APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama all missing.

The 21-year-old Englishman came through 90 minutes against the champions of Cyprus, and is eyeing three points against Real Madrid to put them in a commanding position in the group.

He told the club's official website: "It was a great result and one we needed. On a personal note I'm just glad I got through another 90 minutes and my ankle feels really good, I feel really good.

"First half, it was tough. It was a hostile crowd, they were sitting off us making it hard for us to score against them. It was so important to get that first goal early on to settle the nerves, settle the crowd, and put them on the back foot."

It was thanks to a Harry Kane perfect hat-trick that Spurs were able to take all three points, and victory over Real Madrid will better their chances of topping their group and, in theory, give them an 'easier' opponent in the last 16.

